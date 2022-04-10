2nd Night Of Raids In Arab Towns: IDF Thwarts Terror Attack, Chases Tel Aviv Terrorist’s Brothers [VIDEO]

IDF forces on Sunday afternoon opened fire on a car in which the two brothers of Ra’ad Hazem, the Tel Aviv terrorist, were traveling in Jenin after they resisted arrest.

According to Palestinian sources, at least one of the brothers was injured but managed to flee. IDF soldiers are continuing the pursuit.

The brothers are suspected of aiding their brother in carrying out the murderous attack. The IDF is also carrying out a manhunt for the terrorist’s father, Fathi Hazem, who praised the attack. He refused to surrender himself to IDF forces and fled Jenin and is currently hiding out in northern Israel.

Fathi wrote on Facebook that his wife and younger son were in the car when the soldiers shot at his two sons.

In the predawn hours of Sunday morning, large numbers of IDF special forces carried out a counterterrorism raid in Jenin for the second night in a row, and arrested eight suspects for terror-related activities

Local terrorists opened fire at the soldiers, from the elite Golani, Egoz, and Shayetet units, triggering a gun battle. At least two Islamic Jihad terrorists were shot. While in Jenin, the soldiers mapped the Hazem home for future demolition.

The IDF soldiers also thwarted a potential terror attack when they identified a suspicious car near Jenin attempting to cross into Israel. The soldiers found a submachine gun and ammunition in a bag thrown from the car.

The IDF also carried out a raid overnight Motzei Shabbos in the village of Ya’bad, the hometown of the Bnei Brak terrorist. At least 13 suspects were arrested and others were injured in gun battles between local terrorists and IDF soldiers.

