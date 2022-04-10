TERROR IN CHEVRON: Border Police Officer Injured In Stabbing Attempt, Terrorist Shot Dead

A Palestinian woman armed with a knife approached Border Police officers at a checkpoint near Mearas Hamachpeilah in Chevron on Sunday evening and stabbed one of them, lightly injuring him.

The other officers at the scene opened fire at the woman, eliminating her.

The officer received medical aid at the scene.

Earlier on Sunday, a Palestinian woman ran toward soldiers stationed in the Arab village of Husan, near Beitar Illit. After the soldiers ordered her to halt several times and she ignored them, they shot at her lower body. She later died of her wounds.

Palestinian media reported that the woman is a 45-year-old widow of six children. An Arab photographer videoed the scene and was arrested on the suspicion that the incident was staged and was intended to purposely lead to the death of the woman.

