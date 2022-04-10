Video: Near Beitar: Palestinian Woman Rushes At IDF Soldiers, Shot Dead

A Palestinian woman on Sunday approached IDF soldiers at a military checkpoint in the Palestinian village of Husan, next to Beitar Illit, and failed to heed their orders to halt.

The IDF soldiers shot and neutralized her.

“A Palestinian woman approached IDF soldiers in a suspicious manner,” an IDF statement said. “As part of the arrest regulations for a suspect, the soldiers shot in the air and after she failed to stop, they fired at her lower body.”

IDF medics administered first aid to the woman and she was evacuated by Palestinian medics to Beit Jala hospital, where her death was pronounced shortly later.

Apparently, no knife or weapon was found on the woman’s body. An investigation has been opened into the incident.

