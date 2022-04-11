Rav Gershon Edelstein Shlita and Orchot Yosher Launch Program l’zaicher Nishmas Maran Sar HaTorah Rav Chaim zatzal

Translated by Rabbi Yair Hoffman

Bnei Brak – “The study of Mussar is not just Midas Chassidus – it is Fully Obligatory.”

These remarks were among the statements made by the Rosh Yeshiva Maran HaGaon Rav Gershon Edelstein Shlita at a special gathering last week at his own residence in Bnei Brak.

The statements were made in the presence of the HaGaon Rabbi Shraga Steinman Shlita and HaGaon Rabbi Avraham Yeshayahu Kanievsky Shlita, the eldest son of Maran Rav Chaim zatzal and other family members.

Since the late Maran Shar HaTorah passed away on Shushan Purim, hundreds of inquiries have been made to the leadership of Orchot Yosher, an organization founded by Maran Sar HaTorah Rav Chaim to bring merit to his wife Rebbitzen BatSheva a”h for direction and chizuk. “What should be done l’zaicher nishmaso?”

After much thought and consultation with leading Talmide Chachomim and Gedolim, it was decided by the family and leadership at Orchot Yosher to launch a special study track entitled, “Mit’alim” for those who wish to join in the King’s Legion to learn further in the merit of Maran zichron tzaddik v’kadosh livracha. This is, for those who wish, in addition to the existing curricula in which the sefer “Mesilat Yasharim” is currently being studied.

This week, after Shabbos HaGadol, the Ponovech Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Edelstein Shlita, the great Gaon Rabbi Shraga Steinman Shlita, Rosh Yeshiva of Orchot Torah and Rabbi Avraham Yeshayahu Kanevsky Shlita, the eldest son of Maran Rav Chaim zatzal and President of Orchot Yosher, gathered at his father zatzal’s home to announce the opening of the program.

Rav Edelstein shlita said in his remarks: “Studying books of morality is not a degree of chassidism, but a full-fledged obligation. There is a Yetzer Harah. The yetzer harah does not sleep. He constantly entices man to do aveiros. Therefore, we need ever-present and constant chizuk.”

Rav Edelstein continued, “The pathway for this chizuk is to establish set times for the study of Mussar. As the Gemorah (Brachos 32b) states, ‘Four things require reinforcement.’ Rashi explains that a person must reinforce himself constantly in them with all his capabilities. Constantly means every day – at least once a day.”

“We find that it is brought in the name of the Vilna Gaon in the Maaseh Rav, that he would learn Mussar several times a day. This is a zikui haRabbim that brings merit to the masses, and it is being done in the merit of Rav Chaim zatzal – may Hashem help that there will be Divine assistance in this endeavor and that it should be a source of Chizuk.”

Orchot Yosher has launched a series of Mussar seforim for the mourning period for Maran before Pesach at the Shloshim of the Sar HaTorah’s passing. The first book in the series published was Rabbi Avraham Moyal’s edition “Between a Man and His Friend” – a study particularly appropriate for the days of the Omer, from Pesach to Shavuos.

Rabbi Avraham Moyal Shlita, Moreh D’Asra of the Ash-HaChaim congregation in New York and a leading luminary of the Chaburah inYeshiva Mir in Jerusalem, who merited to be among those who regularly visited the Sar HaTorah , Rav Chaim zatzal.

This mussar sefer is divided into daily sections for study, with chapters from the books of morality published by “Orchot Yosher”, which deals with matters between a person and his friend that belong to the days of counting in which this subject should be especially strengthened.

The Sefer will be distributed near Passover, and can also be obtained by email: [email protected]

