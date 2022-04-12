HEARTWARMING: Torah Vodaath Talmidim Bring Their Teacher Back to Yiddishkeit

Heartwarming scenes played out in Yeshiva Torah Vodaath’s elementary school in Flatbush as boys danced with a secular studies teacher they helped bring into the warm embrace of yiddishkeit.

Several few months ago, a boy in the eighth grade in Torah Vodaath challenged his teacher: if he were to get a 100 grade on his history midterm, the teacher would agree to wear tzitzis and put on tefillin each day until the end of the school year. The teacher agreed.

After throwing himself into the subject matter, the boy emerged victorious, scoring a perfect 100 on the difficult test. The teacher kept his word. He began wearing tzitzis each day and would allow the boys to place tefilling on him each day at school.

On Monday, the teacher and the boys together celebrated three months since he took on the mitzvos of tzitzis and tefillin. At a special event organized by the yeshiva in celebration of the mileston, the teacher spoke of the difference undertaking the mitzvos has positively affected his life.

