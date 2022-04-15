PLUMMETING: Biden’s Approval Drops to Just 33% as His Presidency Flounders

President Joe Biden’s approval rating with Americans continues to drop, with a new poll from Quinnipiac finding that it currently stands at just 33% – a record low for his presidency.

Unsurprisingly, Biden is seen favorably by far fewer Republicans (3%) than Democrats (72%), but extremely worrying for the White House is that just 26% of independents see him in a favorable light.

RealClearPolitic’s average of polls measuring Biden’s approval rating has it at 40.6%, meaning that the Quinnipiac poll is on the lower end of polls gauging his popularity.

The poll also found that 39% of Americans approve of the president’s handling of the Ukraine crisis, and 68% agree that the U.S. has a moral responsibility to do more to stop Russia’s aggression against Ukrainian civilians.

82% said they think Vladimir Putin is a war criminal, and 74% believe the worst in Ukraine is still yet to come.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)