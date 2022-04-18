NUCLEAR THREAT: Zelensky Warns Ukrainians to Prepare for Nuclear Attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is warning his country’s citizenry to prepare for a possible nuclear attack carried out by Russia and called for the stockpiling of radiation pills.

“We shouldn’t wait for the moment when Russia decides to use nuclear weapons… we must prepare for that,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky delivered the somber warning in an interview and shared the clip on his personal Telegram channel.

The warning comes after Ukraine sunk the Moskva – Russia’s flagship in the Black Sea, the pride of Putin’s navy. Putin has ramped up his offensive following its sinking and is believed to be apoplectic over its loss.

A Kremlin spokesman said that the use of nuclear weapons is not off the table for Russia, saying that Putin will not hesitate to use them if he feels that Russia is facing an “existential threat.”

