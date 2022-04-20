Anti-Semite Ilhan Omar Bashes “Snowflakes” Who Criticized Her Complaints About Christians

Rep. Ilhan Omar, no stranger to controversy, made fun of the “snowflake” conservatives who called her out after she attacked Christians who held a service on an airplane.

Omar shared a clip from the service on Twitter, adding sarcastically, “I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane. How do you think it will end?”

After facing intense backlash, Omar wrote: “And the original snowflakes had a complete and glorious meltdown.”

Omar has been a lightning rod for controversy ever since taking office in 2019, including over her comments about Jews, Israel, and America.

Last June, she compared the Taliban to Israel and the United States, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refusing to condemn or take punitive action against her over the comment.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)