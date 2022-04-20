Peace? UAE Reprimands Israeli Envoy For “Incursion Of Holy Places”

In the United Arab Emirates’ first public rebuke of Israel, the Israeli ambassador on Tuesday was summoned to Abu Dhabi and reprimanded for Israel’s “violation of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Israeli Ambassador Amir Hayek Hayek was summoned by Emirati International Cooperation Minister Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, who conveyed her “strong protest” of Israel’s “attacks on civilians and invasion of holy places that injured several civilians.”

Hashimy is known for her anti-Israel views and it is assumed that her view of the Israeli response wasn’t swayed by the fact that Israel’s “incursion” was actually a police response to Hamas-backed Arab rioters hurling stones and fireworks at the Kosel plaza and at Israeli police. She also failed to express her concern about the Palestinians who traveled to the mosque to pray and were disturbed by the riots.

As Michael Dickson, Executive Director of Stand With Us, wrote on Twitter: “If you abuse a holy site for terror, it ain’t holy to you.”

The UAE also conveyed its dissatisfaction with Israel by reversing its decision to participate in Israel’s flyby on Yom Ha’atzmaut next month, the Israel Airline Pilots Association stated on Tuesday.

“We regret the decision,” the association stated. ” The Independence Day flyby will take place as planned on Yom Ha’atzmaut immediately after the Air Force flyby and will cross Israel at low altitude.”

