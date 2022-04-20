Elon Musk Tears Into Netflix Over “Woke Mind Virus”

Billionaire and outspoken critic Elon Musk ripped into content streaming giant Netflix, whose shares plummeted after losing subscribers for the first time ever.

“The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable,” Musk tweeted in response to the news.

The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2022

Before market open on Wednesday, Netflix shares were down 27% and on course for their worst day in over a decade.

Netflix said it would be trying new things to stem the subscriber bleed, including lower-cost subscription packages that would include ads. Still, the company expect to lose more than 2 million subscribers in the second quarter.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)