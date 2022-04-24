Ramat HaGolan: Yeshiva Bochur Collapses On Hike From Dehydration

Volunteers from Israel Police’s Golan District Rescue Unit rescued a 15-year-old yeshiva bochur who became dehydrated while hiking in Ramat HaGolan with his family on Sunday.

The unit’s paramedics administered emergency medical aid and the volunteers then carried the bochur on a stretcher to the parking lot, from where his family chose to evacuate him independently.

One of the unit’s members said: “In the last week, we’ve seen an increase in those suffering from hot weather-related incidents. Please consider the weather conditions before embarking on a trip and prepare accordingly.”

Israeli is currently experiencing a serious dust storm throughout the country and the Health and Environmental Protection Ministries on Sunday morning issued a warning about high air pollution in Jerusalem, Yehudah and Shomron, and the north, and moderate to high pollution in the rest of the country.

The ministries recommended that vulnerable populations, including cardiac and respiratory patients, the elderly, children, and pregnant women should avoid strenuous physical activity outside and the general population should reduce strenuous exercise outside.

