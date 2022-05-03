Russia Escalates War Of Words: “Israel Supports Neo-Nazis”

Moscow’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday issued a statement claiming that “Israel supports the Neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine,” in an escalation of the conflict between Russia and Israel after Foreign Minister Yair Lapid slammed Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for his comment that “Hitler had Jewish blood.”
The statement from the Russian ministry said that Lapid’s comments are “anti-historical” and “explains to a large extent why the current Israeli government supports the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv.”
The statement continued to say that “the most extreme antisemitism” takes place in Ukraine and “Zelensky hides behind his origins” while “he consorts with Neo-Nazis, the heirs of his people’s murderers.”
The statement added that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Jewish identity does not preclude Ukraine from being “governed by neo-Nazis.”
“Antisemitism in everyday life and in politics [in Ukraine] has not stopped and on the contrary is nurtured,” the statement said.
Lapid on Monday excoriated Lavrov for his comments and summoned Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov for a “clarification discussion.” Lavrov had also stated that “some of the worst antisemites are Jews.”
Western leaders also denounced Lavrov’s comments, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said his “friend Yair Lapid put it perfectly.”
“It is incumbent on the world to speak out against such vile, dangerous rhetoric and support our Ukrainian partners in the face of the Kremlin’s vicious assault,” Blinken stated.
There is nothing implausible about Lavrov’s claims. He is 100% correct that the Jews themselves say that the worst antisemites are Jews — whether that is actually true or not, we do say it and believe it. We even use an expression taken out of context from a passuk, to express what we perceive to be this eternal truth: מהרסייך ומחריבייך ממך יצאו.
So the fact that Zelensky is a Jew by birth would not prevent him from being an antisemite, and it certainly doesn’t prevent him from merely consorting and collaborating with antisemites. Nor would any hypothetical Jewish ancestry have prevented Hitler from doing what he did; whether he actually had any is irrelevant to Lavrov’s point.
What we do know is that the Ukranians have a centuries-long history of being Jew-killers. Not just in the Holocaust; if it were just that we could say it was a one-time event, and they are no worse than the Germans. But no, there has not been a time in known history when they were NOT our enemies, so it’s implausible to suppose they’ve suddenly reformed now.
Take the Russian Civil War, for instance. The major factions were the Reds, the Whites, and the Greens. (The other colors were such minor players that most people who lived through the war never heard of them.) From the Jews’ perspective the difference between these three was simple: The Reds didn’t kill Jews, the Whites sometimes did, if they felt like it, but the Greens always did, and would go out of their way to do so, and do their best not to leave any Jew alive.
The Russians have always been vicious anti Semites, nothing has changed but their methods
Lavrov is correct..Lapid is a low life.
What does having a Jewish grandmother have to do, with, being a decent human being?
Only the Nazis used to judge the quality of people by, “which nationality were you born into?”.