Israel Marks Yom HaZikaron, Special Event For Fallen Chareidi Soldiers

Israel marked Yom HiZikaron on Wednesday, honoring its soldiers and civilians killed in wars and terror attacks.

Memorial ceremonies took place at cemeteries for Israel’s 24,068 fallen soldiers and terror victims.

A special ceremony was held at the Heichal Shlomo shul in Jerusalem in memory of the 33 Chareidi soldiers in Netzach Yehuda who lost their lives during their service.

Over 1,200 people participated in the event, which was attended by Jerusalem Chief Rabbanim, Rav Shlomo Amar and Rav Aryeh Stern, Shas chairman Aryeh Deri, and other senior government and IDF officials, as well as members of bereaved families.

Opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara visited the Beit Shemesh home of fallen terror victim Vyacheslav (Vladi) Golev, h’yd, on Wednesday.

Many Israelis put on tefillin in memory of their relatives on Wednesday thanks to Chabad shlichim who set up stands at various locations, including at cemetery entrances.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)