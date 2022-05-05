COUP COMING?: Rumors of Kremlin Insiders Planning Putin Ouster Grows

Rumors about high-level Kremlin officials planning to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin continue to grow, with reports that former generals and KGB officials are forming alliances in preparation for their ouster of the Russian leader.

The head of the Russian FSB security service – Putin’s former employer – is reportedly so frustrated with the war in Ukraine that he has reached out to a number of generals and officials, with a group of such high-level people called Siloviki now calling for Putin to be removed, according to analysts and news reports.

Analysts inside and outside of Russia now believe that a coup to oust Putin should be expected to occur soon. Putin is also aware of this, and has increased his security while simultaneously tightening his circle of advisers and imprisoning individuals who he suspects might stab him in the back.

“Does it matter? It matters a lot,” Russian security expert Andrei Soldatov told The Center for European Policy Analysis. “The Russian president has been bracing for a coup for some weeks as he has faced fierce criticism over his “special operation” in Ukraine and he has purged around 150 of his spies over the constant failures.”

Soldatov, who runs investigative website Agentura, also reported that Sergei Beseda, the head of the FSB’s foreign intelligence branch, and his deputy have been placed under house arrest.

“Both men have played a major roles in intelligence operations against Ukraine for several years and highly likely played a major role in the planning for the invasion,” Soldatov said. “There could be significant changes at senior levels in the FSB.”

Another analyst, Alexey Muraviev, said he’s convinced that Putin is facing a coup.

“I think that there have been tensions between Russian and intelligence community and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin,” he told Sky News Australia.

“I think that sort of false narrative was presented to them by the Supreme Commander in Chief, and when it fired back when the Russians began taking heavy casualties, Putin began quietly blaming the security services. I don’t think [that] went really well also because he’s coming from within the security apparatus.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)