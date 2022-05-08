ENDLESS DISASTER: Congress Demands Answers as Taliban Uses US Tech to Hunt Enemies

Congress is demanding answers from the Biden administration after it was revealed that biometric data left behind in Afghanistan during the botched and bungled withdrawal last August are being used by the Taliban to hunt their enemies.

A group of Republican senators led by Marsha Blackburn have asked the State and Defense Departments to divulge information to Congress related to the evacuation, including information about “sensitive data, including biometric data” on Afghan allies that the Taliban now controls.

“These systems, which were abandoned when the U.S. military withdrew from Afghanistan, contained iris scans, fingerprints, photographs, occupational data, home addresses, and names of relatives,” the senators wrote.

“The Taliban is using this personal information to increase targeted killings, torture, and forced disappearances of Afghans who helded the United States,” and “the Taliban will continue to target the vulnerable with equipment and information that the Biden Administration left behind,” they said.

The questions from Congress comes after Human Rights Watch reported how the Taliban is using sensitive data left in Afghanistan by the U.S. to eliminate anti-Taliban individuals who worked with the United States during its 20-year presence in the country.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)