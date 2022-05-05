WATCH: Jewish Belgian MP Wishes Israel Happy Birthday on Yom Haatzmaut

On the occasion of Israel’s 74th Independence Day, Belgian Jewish Member of Parliament Michael Freilich issued a warm message to Israel.

“To my Israeli friends, today you celebrate the 74th Independence Day of your country. Let me take this opportunity to wish you congratulations on this day.”

“Israel has achieved so much in such a short period of time. It can be proud of its achievements in healthcare, science, technology, security, and also recently its peace accords with many Arab nations.”

“So let me wish you a Chag Haatzmaut Sameach – Happy Independence Day – from the heart of the Belgian Parliament in Brussels.”

