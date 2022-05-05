BLOODLUST: Hamas Leader Told Palestinians to Attack with “Cleavers, Axes, and Knives” – Sweets Handed Out In Gaza [VIDEO]

Just days before the deadly terror attack in Elad on Thursday night, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar called on Palestinians to attack Israelis with “cleavers, axes, and knives.”

Eyewitnesses at the Elad terror attack told police that the two terrorists involved in the incident were swinging axes at their victims.

“Whoever does not have a gun should prepare his cleaver, axe, or knife,” Sinwar said in a sickening speech to his supporters last weekend.

On Saturday, Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas called on Palestinians to attack Israelis with “cleavers, axes & knives.” Eyewitnesses in tonight’s terror attacked in Elad told police that two men attacked residents with an ax. This is Hamas. This is the evil we are fighting. pic.twitter.com/LJF54J0WTq — Tamar Schwarzbard (@TSchwarzbard) May 5, 2022

In a continuation of Hamas’ twisted ideology, Palestinians handed out sweets to in Gaza as they celebrated the “successful” murder of innocent people on their own land.

