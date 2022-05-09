After Months of Hasmadah, Yeshivas Bais Dovid Embarks on Eye-Opening Journey to Egypt

This past week, a group of bachurim from Yeshivas Bais Dovid in Yerushalayim embarked on an exclusive, eye-opening roots journey to Egypt. Over the course of the trip, the bachurim visited many famous sites and the desert traversed by our ancestors before they merited entering Eretz Yisroel.

Yeshiva Bais Dovid, under the esteemed leadership of the Rosh Yeshivah Hagaon Harav Avraham Weisenfeld, shlit”a, offers an exciting trip every year as an incentive to bachurim who invest extra effort in their learning and excel in hasmadah. Over the years, the yeshivah and its bachurim have traveled to Poland where they visited kivrei tzaddikim and other sites of historic Jewish value.

At the beginning of this year’s winter zman, the hanhalah announced that bachurim who maintain their sedarim through the zman would join the Yeshiva on an eye-opening journey to Egypt. Over the course of the trip, the Rosh Yeshivah delivered inspirational shmuessen at sites of unmatched historical significance.

Those who visited Yeshivas Bais Dovid in the past few months marveled at the intensity of the atmosphere in the beis medrash – much of it thanks to the phenomenal incentive the yeshiva provided to their bochurim.

Yeshiva Beis Dovid is geared to American bachurim who are growing in Torah and Yiddishkeit. The Yeshivah has garnered outstanding support and approbation of Gedolei Hador shlit”a for providing hundreds of bachurim who are vacillating between two worlds with a warm, positive environment where they can learn, strive and soar in Yiddishkeit.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)