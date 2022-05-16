Massive Protest in Kikar Shabbos Over Lag BaOmer Restrictions in Meron [VIDEOS]

Over 1,000 people took part in a massive protest in Kikar Shabbos against restrictions on Lag BaOmer in Meron on Monday evening.
Chareidim from Yerushalayim have made clear in recent weeks that they do not accept the government’s restrictions on visitors to the kever of Rabi Shimon bar Yochai on Lag BaOmer.
Further protests – and even riots – are expected in Meron this year over the restrictions, imposed by a government commission after the tragic death of 45 people at the site last year.
Israeli Police’s northern commander said his forces are prepared for rioters, and insisted that those who do not have a ticket will not get to the kever.
“We will use the law and a hard hand against those who come to harm and sabotage the revelry – he who does not have a ticket, has nothing to reach the mountain. The number of participants was approved by the engineer in order to prevent another disaster,” he said.
Besides for the protests, chareidim and Satmar chasidim are petitioning the Supreme Court to throw out the restrictions by ruling them illegal and not in the power of the government to impose.
“We will use the law and a hard hand against those who come to harm and sabotage The תורה obligation of ונשמרתם מאד לנפשותיכם
i was wondering what the smokey smelling chavaya was! but I couldn’t stick around. had to get back to yeshiva for night seder. i thought there were more people than normal in the intersection…
What do they want – another tragedy choliloh? We should be grateful, even if we don’t agree with every detail and should have been included in the planning process. But this is still better than…
In the end of the day, all the authorities want is to make sure everyone is safe.
Not My Judaism!
Rashbi preferred to stay away from crowds, can people respect his privacy?!
These chareidim are beyond embarrassing
Calling the soldiers and police Nazis and throwing rocks & garbage at them, really make those so called frum people who involved no better than Palestinians. And then they expect police to risk their lives and save them? Put them together in one jail with Arabs, and keep them until they beg to come out
Perhaps I don’t understand what they’re rioting for because I don’t live there and I don’t experience the daily struggles dealing the the Israeli government. Though I have to say, in consideration of what the government is doing to protect their citizens this year in Meron, I can’t wrap my head around why they’re destroying their own neighborhood to make a point which I guess is beyond me.
Instead of rioting, they should spend their time visiting the families who lost loved ones in the tragedy that took place last year. Maybe then they’ll reconsider. This rioting is not L’shem shamayim.
Chamira sakanta mayisura. Never heard of that? The laws are there to protect and prevent danger. If they had been in place already last year, maybe my great nephew Dovi Steinmetz zichrono livrocho, who died last year in Meron, would still be alive today. Listen to his father on mishpacha
Israelis to government: how could you allow the Meron disaster to happen?
Also Israelis to government: you have no right to try to prevent a disaster in Meron.
רק עם וחכם ונבון הגוי הגדול הזה
About 2,000 years ago when we had the Churban Bais HaMikdash, a lot of people were caught and they were taken captive. Please do not fool yourself, many people that got hurt during the years of the siege and the Churban, they looked very similar to the people in these videos. I am sure they wore only black, white shirt, black hat. They looked very very Frum. The people who were actually sitting and learning Torah, most of them survived. If a person does not learn and he is wasting his time with silly demonstrations, do you think that Hashem will protect him just because he is wearing a white shirt, black suit, black hat and black socks?
A lot of people who looked super Frum (like these videos), they did not do well during the Churban.
אל תסתכל בקנקן אלא במה שיש בו
What happened to Rav Gershon Edelstein???