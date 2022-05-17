Gantz Warns: “Israel Will Lose The North & South To The Arabs”

As Arab violence and rampant crime grows increasingly worse over the years, Defense Minister Benny Gantz recently warned that in the future, the Jewish part of Israel will be limited to the center of the country, Yisrael Hayom reported.

In a closed Blue and White meeting last week, Gantz read a Whatsapp message which recently went viral in Israel, containing threats by anonymous Arabs to turn Israel into Palestinian territory. Gantz said that the message “isn’t far from reality” and that he believes that “in a few more years we’ll be in a situation where the Jewish state will be between Gedera and Hadera [an Israeli term for the center of the country].”

The message states: “Keep cursing; you have no chance against Allah. Slowly but surely we are taking bites out of your state. What will you do? This is Palestinian territory in actuality, and the moment one tractor comes – we will use the left-wing organizations such as ‘Peace Now’ and ‘B’Tselem,’ who will go to the country’s true ruler (the Supreme Court) to issue an injunction. We will send children and teenagers to throw stones and barricade themselves in until you scatter away like mice.”

“The Galil, with the grace of Allah, will also be ours soon. We are buying one dunam [0.2 acres] from the [Israel Land Authority] for 50,000 shekels [$14,677] while the Jew buys [one dunam] for 1,150,000 shekels [$337,577]. Already today, we are 85% of the population of the Galil and are quickly seizing control, building homes on every corner without permits. Who’s going to do anything about it? The Jews who live in the Galil all flee to the center of the country because they suffer from harassment, violence on the roads, organized gang crime, shootings, theft, and robbery.”

“The government tells you that the Galil and Negev are Jewish; I tell you that in reality, this is Palestinian territory. Any new business in the Negev is paying us a protection tax, no neighborhood will be built without paying protection.”

The statements in the above message are not an exaggeration as the north and south, especially the south, has turned into the “Wild West” in recent years.

Almost 300,000 Bedouins live in the Negev and the area is rife with lawlessness, warring tribes, drugs, illegal weapons, protection rackets and stabbings. The Bedouins smuggle billions of shekels of drugs into Israel every year from the Sinai and also earn ample income from the protection money they demand from all business in the area – located only several miles from Be’er Sheva, Israel’s eighth most populous city.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)