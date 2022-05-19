LIFE-THREATENING CRISIS: Children Hospitalized as Baby Formula Shortage Wreaks Havoc

At least two children have been hospitalized as a result of the baby formula shortage hampering parents’ ability to properly feed their children.

Tennessee officials say that two young children – a preschooler and a toddler with special nutritional needs – have been hospitalized after their parents were unable to get them the formulas they require.

Their physician says they were admitted to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis in April and last week, respectively.

Doctors have been able to find a solution for the infant, who was admitted last week, and he has since been released to home care using a new formula blend provided by the hospital.

The preschooler remains hospitalized in stable condition as doctors search for alternatives to his regular diet, which is now unavailable.

“This is the worst ever in my career that I’ve ever seen,” the children’s doctor told Fox News. “This is like a pull your hair out, scream at the ceiling crisis.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)