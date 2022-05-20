Bill Barr in Talks to Speak with January 6 Commitee

Former Attorney General Bill Barr is reportedly in talks to discuss his knowledge of the behind-the-scenes of the Jan. 6 riots with the House Select Committee investigating the incident.

Committee members reportedly want to hear what Barr knows about a draft executive order from Trump ordering the seizure of voting machines, as well as actions pertaining to Jan. 6 taken by members of the Trump administration.

Barr had been a longtime ally of Trump, but their relationship soured after Barr told the Associated Press that there was no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Barr wound up resigning from the administration in December 2020, just weeks before the Jan. 6 riot.

