Teacher Suspended After Giving Out Worksheet Comparing Barack Obama to Monkeys

A school for gifted children in Michigan has suspended a teacher after she gave her students a worksheet that implied a resemblance between former President Barack and Obama and monkeys.

The worksheet asked students to find primates among pictures of all kinds of animals, and between two photos of monkeys was no other than Barack Obama, the first person of color to become president of the United States.

The Roeper high school’s administration said the teacher was distraught after being made aware of the worksheet’s contents and “almost beating herself up, because she said, ‘How did I miss this?'”

In an apology letter to parents, the school wrote: “The choice to use this piece of curriculum was completely inconsistent with our School’s philosophy and mission and we sincerely apologize for its use and the harm it has caused.”

The school noted that the teacher had taken responsibility for the worksheet, but “we know that is not enough,” and they have therefore placed her on administrative leave “until further notice.”

