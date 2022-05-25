EREV YESOD SHE’BAYASOD: Thousands Daven By Kever Yosef HaTzadik, Arabs Riot, Terrorist Killed

Thousands of Jews davened at Kever Yosef HaTzadik in Shechem on Tuesday night for the upcoming Sefiras Yesod Shebayesod of Sefiras HaOmer on Thursday night, which is the midah associated with Yosef Hatzadik.

Chashuve Rabbanim attended the tefillah including HaGaon HaRav Mordechai Gross, Av Beis Din of Chanichei HaYeshivos. the Zvhiller Rebbe, and HaRav Shalom Arush.

As Israeli security forces escorted the mispallelim into the kever, hundreds of Arabs began rioting, throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails at soldiers and some opening live fire. IDF soldiers returned fire and one terrorist was killed.

The IDF spokesperson stated: “During the coordinated entry of mispallelim to Kever Yosef in the city of Shechem, a violent riot broke out with the participation of hundreds of Palestinians who threw stones and Molotov cocktails at the forces. The soldiers responded by firing at a suspect who threw a Molotov cocktail. A hit was identified. In addition, gunshots were heard in the area.”

The Zvhiller Rebbe spoke briefly and said that his grandfather, Rav Shlomo of Zvhill, was niftar on the sefirah of Yesod SheBayesod. “My holy grandfather regularly came to the tzion of Yosef HaTzadik, with whom he felt strongly connected. There are many wondrous stories about how he got there. One of the chassidim once asked that maybe the Arabs made it up to earn money from Jews and Yosef HaTzadik isn’t actually buried here. Rebbe Shloimke answered that you can undoubtedly feel the presence of Yosef HaTzadik.”

The tefillah was arranged by the Shomron Regional Council and was secured by IDF soldiers with the assistance of volunteers of the Kever Yosef administration and the Holy Places of the Shomron Regional Council.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)