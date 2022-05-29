Israeli Car With Toddler Insider Stolen, Found In Arab Village

Israel Police and the IDF launched an emergency operation on Shabbos afternoon to locate a stolen car with a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler inside.

A family from Rosh HaAyin had stopped at a rest stop on Route 6 near Wadi Ara in northern Israel when the incident occurred.

“We were returning from a trip and stopped to rest at a rest stop,” the father told Channel 12 News. “The baby finally fell asleep so we decided to leave the car running and let him sleep. We sat at a table next to the car. I left for a moment to take my middle child to the bathroom and apparently the thief noticed that I left.”

With the father occupied, the Arab got in the car and began driving away with the baby inside. In the video below, the father can be seen trying to chase after the car with his baby inside.

The parents quickly called the police and a large number of police and IDF forces arrrived at the scene and quickly set up roadblocks in the area. They located the car via technological means in the Palestinian village of Far’un in the Tulkarem area and quickly sped to the area.

Fortunately, the security forces found the car within a few minutes and returned the toddler, who was unharmed, to the grateful arms of his parents.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)