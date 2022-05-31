Exiled Iranians In Israel: Iranian People Have Nothing Against Israel & The West

A delegation of exiled Iranian journalists, academics, and activists who visited Israel last week conveyed the message that “the Tehran regime is a mafia of Islamist criminals who are robbing the people, but the Iranian public itself has nothing against Israel and the West,” Yisrael Hayom reported on Monday.

The delegation, led by Dr. Amir Hamidi and Zahara Mizrahi, wants to draw the West’s attention to the anti-regime protests in Iran and garner support for them.

Hamidi said that the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran was a “complete disaster” because no government should have been negotiating with a “terrorist regime.”

Mizrachi said the delegation speaks “for the over 80 million of our people who are living under the oppression of the criminal regime.”

Nazenin Ansari, editor of the London-based website KayhanLife for Iranian expatriates, told Yisrael Hayom that “the Iranian people just want to lead a normal life. The nuclear program and the war on Israel don’t interest them.”

