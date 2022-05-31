INSANITY: 10-Year-Old Arrested after Threatening a Mass Shooting

Following the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, law enforcement officials aren’t taking threats about further rampages lightly – even if the threat comes from a little kid.

A 10-year-old fifth grader in Florida was arrested by police after sending text messages threatening to commit a mass shooting. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said it was made aware of the texts on Saturday, quickly investigated them, and then arrested the boy.

Because of his age, the Youth Services Criminal Investigations Division took on the case.

“This student’s behavior is sickening, especially after the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “Making sure our children are safe is paramount. We will have law and order in our schools! My team didn’t hesitate one second… not one second, to investigate this threat.”

The sheriff added that “right now is not the time to act like a little delinquent. It’s not funny. This child made a fake threat, and now he’s experiencing real consequences.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)