TEHILLIM: HaGaon HaRav Moshe Sternbuch Hospitalized in Yerushalayim

Hagaon HaRav Moshe Sternbuch, Raa’vad of the Eidah HaChareidis and one of the leading gedolei torah in Eretz Yisroel, has been hospitalized at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Yerushalayim, where he is undergoing tests after feeling unwell.

People close to the 96-year-old gadol say that he has been feeling weak for the past several days and was given some treatment at his home in Har Nof before being transferred to the hospital by ambulance.

Doctors at Hadassah have reportedly determined that Rav Sternbuch will require a pacemaker to be inserted, with the country’s top doctors being hired to perform the procedure.

Despite his age, HaRav Shternbuch has a packed daily schedule, answering halachic shailos and delivering shiurim at his yeshivah in Beit Shemesh.

HaGaon HaRav Tuvia Weiss, the Gaa’vad of the Eidah HaChareidis, is also currently in the hospital.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of HaRav Moshe ben Devorah b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael and to continue davening for the refuah sheleimah of HaRav Weiss, Yitzchak Tuvia ben Rikel b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)