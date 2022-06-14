SEE THE VIDEO: How Did HaGaon HaRav Edelstein React To Being Called ‘רשכבה’ג’?

A ceremony marking the appointment of a new Rav for the Ayelet Hashachar neighborhood of Bnei Brak took place at the home of the HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein on Monday evening.

During the speech of Bnei Brak Mayor Avraham Rubinstein, he repeatedly referred to HaRav Edelstein by the title of ‘רשכבה’ג – Rabban shel kol Bnei HaGolah.’

HaRav Edelstein was not pleased by the title, as can be seen in the video below. After the mayor repeated it for the second time, those around him signaled to him to stop.

The Israeli Yated Ne’eman began referring to HaRav Edelstein by רשכבה’ג after the petirah of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, z’tl. In the past, it was used for HaGaon HaRav Elazar Menachem Shach, z’tl, the founder of the Yated, as well as for the Steipler, z’tl, HaGaon HaRav Yosef Shalom Elyashiv, z’tl, HaGaon HaGaon HaRav Aryeh Leib Shteinman, z’tl, and most recently, HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, z’tl.

