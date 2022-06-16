DEEP DIVISIONS: Jan. 6 Committee Disagree Over Issuing Trump a Criminal Referral

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol is reportedly attempting to resolve a disagreement among its members over whether to issue a criminal referral to former President Donald Trump and others in his White House

Committee Chairman Rep. Benny Thompson said Monday evening that that the committee should not make criminal referrals, arguing that “it’s not our job.”

“Our job is to look at the facts and circumstances around January 6th, what caused it, and make recommendations after that,” Thompson told reporters.

However, his statement was quickly responded to by Rep. Liz Cheney – one of just two Republicans on the committee – who said that members haven’t yet reached a conclusion on whether to issue criminal referrals.

“The January 6th Select Committee has not issued a conclusion regarding potential criminal referrals. We will announce a decision on that at an appropriate time,” Cheney tweeted.

The mixed messages are the first sign of cracks within the committee, which has shown off a polished and choreographed operation for the last year as they conducted over 1,000 interviews with witnesses and officials and reviewed over 100,000 documents relating to the events of January 6th.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)