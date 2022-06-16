Report: White House Asked Israel To Stop Demolitions Before Biden’s Visit

The Biden administration asked Israel to halt any actions that could lead to tensions with the Palestinian Authority ahead of President Biden’s visit next month, Axios reported on Wednesday evening.

The report follows Israeli media reports on Wednesday that the IDF agreed to a request from the political echelon to delay the demolition of the Tel Aviv terrorist until after Biden’s visit.

According to the report, the reason for the request from the White House is Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s fury over “unilateral and provocative steps” by Israel, including the “flag march” and the “violation of the Al-Aqsa mosque.” Additionally, Abbas is furious with the Biden administration for failing to advance “peace talks” and fulfill its promises of reopening the PA consulate and the PLO’s diplomatic mission in Washington.

During a meeting this week with a US delegation led by Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf, Abbas threatened to retaliate against Israel by halting security cooperation or even halting the PA’s recognition of Israel.

Leaf then spoke with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, National Security Adviser Eyal Haluta and other senior officials, asking them to halt home demolitions and operations in Arab cities and villages until after Biden’s visit.

“The Biden administration doesn’t want us to create any crisis in the West Bank…. They want quiet and calm” for Biden’s visit,” a senior Israeli official told Axios.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)