Orbach Nears Deal With Likud, Gafni Serving As Mediator

Yamina MK Nir Orbach, who announced earlier this week that he is no longer voting with the coalition, is on the cusp of reaching a deal to join the Likud, Channel 12 News reported on Thursday morning.

According to the report, Orbach has been promised the 19th spot on the Likud party list as well as a ministerial role in the next government.

Reshet Bet reported that Gafni is playing a leading role in mediating the deal between Orbach and the Likud.

There is a lack of trust between the two sides due to the past year’s tensions and Gafni expressed willingness to serve as a guarantor for the Likud party’s promises to Orbach.

If the deal is finalized, Orbach will vote to dissolve the Knesset next week.

