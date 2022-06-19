Chareidi Bicyclist Killed Outside Sha’alvim Yishuv

A tragedy occurred on Sunday afternoon when a Chareidi bicyclist was hit by a car and killed outside the Sha’alvim yishuv in central Israel.
Paramedics who were called to the scene administered CPR to the man, about 45, but after a prolonged effort, they were forced to declare his death at the scene.
The police detained the car driver, a man in his 30s, for questioning and launched an investigation of the incident.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Did he wear a helmet? Not that I want choliloh to point the finger, but cyclists should be aware that HELMETS SAVE LIVES!
Nissim Avidan BDE