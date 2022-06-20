3 in Critical Condition After Taxi Jumps Curb, Strikes Diners in Manhattan

At least four people were struck by a taxi that jumped a curb and slammed into a group of diners at 1186 Broadway near W. 29th Street in Manhattan, an area popular among New Yorkers and tourists alike.

Police said the driver of the taxi may have suffered a medical incident which led to the accident, though the circumstances of the crash have not been confirmed.

According to reports, at least 3 of the 4 victims are in critical condition after being rushed by paramedics to Bellevue Hospital.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)