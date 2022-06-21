Knesset Holds Discussion On Moishe Kleinerman Case

A discussion of the disappearance of Moishe Kleinerman took place in the Knesset’s Internal Security Committee on Tuesday.

Moishe’s mother tearfully said: “It’s 2,080 days that we’re in this ongoing nightmare. We have no night, no day, no afternoon. It’s 87 days that we don’t know where our son is.”

“I ask that anyone that can help or has influence to get involved in the case, to bring him home. We have no idea what he’s going through. Is he dead or alive? Did he fall into a wadi? I have no words.”

UTJ MK Uri Maklev said: “I hope that this discussion will lead to Israel Police taking the case more seriously. I have been following the searches from the start. We’ve been in contact with the police but the investigation and searches must be expanded. All the difficulties we encountered were because it wasn’t the investigative team that focused on the issue but the family.”

“The police need to include civilian bodies in the search,” said Chaim Otmezgin, the head of ZAKA’s special units, saying that right now there’s a lack of professional resources to advance the searches. Religious Zionist MK Itamar Ben-Gvir suggested that the IDF and Shin Bet get involved in the search.

Moishe’s uncle Chaim Hafenling, said that the police didn’t take the case seriously. “Over ten people called the police about Moishe and the operator didn’t know what case they were talking about. One said: “I know about the case from TikTok.”

