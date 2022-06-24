Iranian Top Official “Out For Israeli Blood” Fired For Dismal Results

Hossein Taeb, who was the head of the intelligence unit of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, was dismissed from his position, the IRGC confirmed on Thursday.

Israel identified Taeb last week as the senior intelligence official leading the effort to murder Israeli in Turkey. According to reports, Taeb was desperate for Israeli blood as some Iranian intelligence officials were demanding his removal for his failures to perpetrate attacks on Israelis as well as preventing a series of assassinations of Iranian officials.

Brigadier General Mohammad Kazemi, the former head of IRGC Intelligence Protection Organization, has been appointed in Taeb’s place.

Taeb, who had led the IRGC Intelligence Organisation since its inception in 2009, was named as an advisor to IRGC Commander-in-Chief Salami.

This is an earthquake in Iran's intelligence community & seems like a demotion for Taeb. Taeb has been in his post since 2009; is close with Iran's supreme leader & his son Mojtaba; and has been under pressure to avenge multiple deaths in Iran. 2/2https://t.co/zI2nqs0Ti1 — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) June 23, 2022

