by Rabbi Yair Hoffman

Roy Neuberger brings a unique perspective to current events, that follows the Chofetz Chaim’s own take on current events. It is a perspective we should all share.

Mr. Neuberger grew up across from Central Park as the son of one of the leading finance experts in the United States, Roy Neuberger Sr., and made his way to a Torah way of life. To subscribe to his videos send an email to [email protected]