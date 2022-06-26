WELCOMING TERRORISTS: Biden Admin. Lifts Ban Of Former Iranian IRGC Members, Can Now Enter US

Iranians who served as members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) will now be permitted to enter the United States, a notice published by the US Secretary of Homeland Security and Secretary of State on Thursday said.

The notice said that following consultations between Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, and Attorney General Merrick Garland, a decision was made that certain conditions of the Immigration and Nationality Act will no longer be applied to people who have “provided insignificant material support or limited materiel support…to a designated terrorist organization.”

Such individuals will be permitted entry to the US “provided they satisfy relevant agency authority that the individual…poses no danger to the safety and security of the United States.”

Two days after the notice was published, the European Union and Iran announced that they have agreed to resume talks on a nuclear deal within days.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)