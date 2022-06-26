Israel Slams UN Claim That IDF ‘Intentionally Killed” Abu Akleh

Israel slammed a report published on Friday by the U.N. human rights office that Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh was intentionally shot by IDF soldiers as “unfounded.”

“Where’s the bullet?” the IDF stated. “Following the biased investigations into the death of journalist Sheerin Abu Akla – the IDF reiterates its request to the Palestinians to transfer the bullet. Their refusal to transfer the bullet and hold a joint investigation is indicative of their motives.”

“Since the incident, the IDF has been investigating the circumstances of Abu Akleh’s death. An IDF investigation determined that she was not shot intentionally, and it is not possible to determine whether she was killed by Palestinian gunmen who fired indiscriminately in her direction or inadvertently by an IDF soldier.”

Defense Minister Benny Gantz also responded to the report: “Once again I express my condolences following the death of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Her loved ones deserve the truth, which may only be uncovered via a thorough forensic investigation and not through unfounded reports such as the one published by the UN High Commissioner.”

“IDF troops came under heavy gunfire during the events that led to Shireen’s death, and responded accordingly. I once again call on the Palestinian Authority to deliver the bullet that hit Shireen to the State of Israel. That is what must be done in order to uncover the truth.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)