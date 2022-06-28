Knesset Dispersal Bill Passes 1st Reading, Final Vote On Wednesday

The Knesset unanimously approved the first reading of a bill to dissolve the 24th Knesset in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday morning.

According to agreements between the coalition and opposition, the Knesset Dispersal Law will be finalized in the second and third readings no later than Wednesday, June 29, at midnight.

In the meantime, MKs are working on passing dozens of laws that will be raised with the agreement of both sides.

Prior to the vote, Religious Zionist party chairman Betzalel Smotrich called on right-wing MKs to come to their senses and prevent an unnecessary and money-wasting election. “It’s still possible to stop elections before Wednesday at night,” he said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)