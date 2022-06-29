Rebel Yamina MKs To Receive Spots On Likud List

The Likud party will announce next week of its decision to grant slots on its party list to the two Yamina MKs who contributed to the coalition’s downfall, Idit Silman and Nir Orbach, Arutz Sheva reported on Wednesday afternoon.

Silman’s resignation from the coalition in April was the first step to the end of the Bennett-Lapid-Leiberman government.

Orbach announced a month and a half ago that he is no longer part of the coalition. The next week, he informed Bennett that he will vote for the Knesset’s dispersal, leading Bennett to his decision to dissolve the Knesset.

