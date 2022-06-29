Touro University Graduate School of Social Work Launches New Hybrid Program

Touro University Graduate School of Social Work is offering a hybrid program that brings live synchronous learning to students via zoom and requires attendance on-campus only four times per semester, beginning this fall. Future mental health professionals now have the option of studying for their Masters in Social Work while working full or part time or attending to family responsibilities.

The new hybrid program is one of numerous flexible options Touro offers including daytime, evening, weekend, remote instruction, coed and single gender classes.

“We understand that social work students have many other commitments, such as work and family, and want to be sure they get the highest quality education in a format that fits their lifestyle. We are committed to delivering top academics and real-world training in the most user-friendly way and to that end, we offer more than 10 different cohorts that meet the varying needs of our students, ” said Dr. Nancy Gallina, Touro University School of Social Work Dean.

Expert Faculty

Touro University Graduate School of Social Work offers students the opportunity to study with faculty who are leading experts in the areas of trauma, substance abuse, arts intervention, acceptance and commitment therapy, internal family systems theory. Graduates are prepared for careers in mental health clinics, social service agencies, private practice.

Professor Tzvi Pirutinsky, who studied at Beth Medrash Govoha and earned his Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Columbia University, is a practicing psychologist and expert in evaluations, couples’ therapy, personality disorders, compulsive behaviors and emotional disorders. Dr. Pirutinsky has widely published his research on the intersections between spirituality, religion, culture, mental health, and well-being, particularly within the Orthodox Jewish community.

Professor Alan Singer, who studied at Yeshivas Rabbenu Yitzchak Elchanan, earned his PhD in clinical psychology at Rutgers University, is a noted marriage and family therapist and parenting expert. He is a recovery specialist and published author on a variety of mental health topics.

To learn more about Touro’s many unique offerings including course options, scholarships, fellowships and licensure support, sign up for an upcoming open house at www.gssw.touro.edu/openhouse