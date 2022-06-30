Chassidish Pilot Flies Toldos Avraham Yitzchak Rebbe To Switzerland

The Toldos Avraham Yitzchak Rebbe, who was hospitalized twice in recent months and is still weak, was flown via private plane to Davos, Switzerland, where he will continue his recovery.

The Rebbe, who prior to the pandemic used to go annually to Davos, was reluctant to go this year due to fear of experiencing breathing difficulties while on the plane.

However, after a gvir offered to pay for a private plane with accompanying medical assistance if needed, the Rebbe agreed to go. According to a B’Chadrei Chareidim report, a Chassidish pilot flew the plane.

The Rebbe will stay at the Cresta hotel in Davos until after Tisha B’Av and will then fly to the United States for the wedding of a grandchild.

