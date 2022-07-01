CIVIL WAR? Many Americans Ready to Take Up Arms Against Government

Ready for a civil war? Many Americans say they are. More than a quarter of Americans in a new poll say they’re ready to fight the federal government with lethal weapons.

The poll, conducted by the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics, found that 28% of Americans say that it may “soon be necessary to take up arms” against the government.

A majority of Americans – both Republicans and Democrats – said they believe the government is “corrupt and rigged against everyday people like me.”

Additionally, over 70% of both Republicans and Democrats say the other party “are generally bullies who want to impose their political beliefs on those who disagree,” and 49% said they “more and more feel like a stranger in my own country.”

In all, 33% of Republicans, 35% of independents, and 20% of Democrats say it may soon be time for them to take down the U.S. government.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)