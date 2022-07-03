“Major Setback For Hezbollah:” Israel Had Advanced Intel On UAVs [Video]

The Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon claimed responsibility for the UAVs that the IDF downed en route to the Karish gas field in Israel’s territorial waters.

Hezbollah claimed that its goal of launching the drones for a “reconnaissance mission” was successful as “a message was conveyed.”

Contrary to the Hezbollah statement, IDF spokesperson Ran Kochav told Radio 103FM on Sunday morning that the dowing of the drones was a “significant operational setback for Hezbollah.”

Kochav also alluded to the fact that Israel had advanced intelligence about the launching of the UAVs, emphasizing that the drones were downed while still over Lebanese waters.

“We are prepared via our early warning systems and intelligence – the Navy and Air Force – to protect Israel’s assets,” Kochav said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)