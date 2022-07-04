Man Tries To Stab Dushinsky Rebbe, Stabs 2 Chassidim [Video]

A frightening scenario occurred over Shabbos in the Beis Medrash of the Dushinky chassidus on Rechov Shmuel Hanavi in Jerusalem.

The incident began on Shabbos afternoon when the Dushinsky Rebbe went out and a secular man who lives nearby ran after him with a large knife, saying: “Where’s the Rav?”

The man was reportedly upset about an altercation between some children of the chassidus and his niece.

The man then returned to find the Rebbe at Maariv time. He tried to enter the Beis Medrash and when chassidim prevented him from entering, he stabbed two of them. Baruch Hashem, they were only lightly injured.

Police were called to the scene and arrested the man and his wife, who had accompanied him to the scene.

The suspect has a history of physical and mental illness.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)