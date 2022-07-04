Israel Police Commissioner Meets With The Belzer Rebbe

Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai on Sunday met with the Belzer Rebbe, a member of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of Agudas Yisrael.

Shabtai, who was accompanied by Israel Police Chief Rav Rami Brachyahu, spoke with the Rebbe about a number of topics, including the police’s fight against crime in general and in Arab society in particular, and the war on terror.

In addition, the issue of the police’s cooperation with the Chareidi sector was discussed, including measures to provide better police services to all strata of Chareidi society, such as the establishment of Shomer Shabbos police stations in Chareidi cities.

UTJ MK Yisrael Eichler, the Belzer representative in Agudas Yisrael, also participated in the meeting.

The meeting was the latest in a series of meetings that Shabtai is holding with Chareidi leaders.

