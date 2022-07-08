UNPRECEDENTED: Elected Officials Are Demanding Accountability At Maimonides Hospital

A massive campaign has been launched by a broad spectrum of Brooklyn leaders to demand answers from Maimonides Hospital, due to an outrageous number of complaints – many of them literal horror stories – over the years. Ads have appeared in just about every local newspaper and on buses, and a website has been launched where people can submit their complaints – www.SaveMaimo.com.

YWN will be publishing many articles in the coming days to educate the public about this campaign, which is expected to be relentless until serious changes happen at the hospital to improve the quality of care for patients.

On Friday morning, a letter signed by all of the local elected officials representing the hospital was released demanding answers for alleged financial mismanagement, low staffing levels and consistent complaints about lack of quality of care. Highly credible sources tell YWN that the letter is a result of many attempts by community leaders and elected officials to engage the hospital in conversation, only to be ignored by the hospital’s leadership.

Stay tuned for YWN for the latest information on this breaking story.

July 7, 2022

Mr. Kenneth Gibbs

President and CEO, Maimonides Medical Center

4802 10th Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11219

Dear Mr. Gibbs,

We are concerned with the current management of Maimonides Medical Center. There have been multiple media reports of mismanagement of resources and our constituents have voiced their frustration with us about the lack of care Maimonides has provided to their families. This is unacceptable and untenable.

We have serious concerns about financial well-being of the hospital. We are aware of nurse shortages at the hospital and fear that it is due to financial mismanagement. If this is not corrected, we believe the hospital will lose patients due to poor care and exasperate the hospital’s financial status.

As you know the bulk of Maimonides Medical Center funding comes directly or indirectly from government sources. As the elected officials representing the area, we feel compelled to ensure that these resources are used responsibly and that the concerns of our constituents – the bulk of the hospital’s patients are heard.

In an effort to forge a productive path forward, we ask that you please join us for a town-hall style meeting where you can engage the public directly.

Please give us a few options for times and dates this summer on a weeknight after 5pm. We will, of course, coordinate all the details of this town-hall style meeting. You can simply show up with your team to answer critical questions.

Sincerely,

Simcha Felder

Member of Senate, District 17

Robert Carroll

Member of Assembly, District 44

Simcha Eichenstein

Member of Assembly, District 48

Kalman Yeger

Member of NYC Council, District 44

Marcela Mitaynes

Member of Assembly, District 51

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)