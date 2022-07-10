Biden: “My Flight From Israel To Saudi Arabia Is Small Symbol Toward Normalization”

In an opinion article published by The Washington Post over the weekend, President Joe Biden tried to justify his trip to “pariah” Saudi Arabia, next week.

“I know that there are many who disagree with my decision to travel to Saudi Arabia,” Biden wrote in the article, entitled: Why I’m Going To Saudi Arabia. “My views on human rights are clear and long-standing, and fundamental freedoms are always on the agenda when I travel abroad, as they will be during this trip, just as they will be in Israel and the West Bank.”

Biden added that he will be “the first president to fly from Israel to Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. That travel will also be a small symbol of the budding relations and steps toward normalization between Israel and the Arab world, which my administration is working to deepen and expand.”

Biden continued to explain that his goal is to “reorient — but not rupture — relations with a country that’s been a strategic partner for 80 years.”

“Today, Saudi Arabia has helped to restore unity among the six countries of Gulf Cooperation Council, has fully supported the truce in Yemen and is now working with my experts to help stabilize oil markets with other OPEC producers.”

“My job is to keep our country strong and secure” and “counter Russia’s aggression, put ourselves in the best possible position to outcompete China, and work for greater stability in a consequential region of the world.”

“To do these things, we have to engage directly with countries that can impact those outcomes. Saudi Arabia is one of them….”

A Yediot Achronot report last week said that a senior Israeli official may accompany Biden to Saudi Arabia and a three-way Saudi-Israeli-US meeting may be held.

