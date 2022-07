HaGaon HaRav Shalom Cohen, Nasi of the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah of Shas, was hospitalized in Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital on Sunday.

Family members told B’Chadrei Chareidim that the Rosh Yeshivah is in need of great Rachamei Shamayim.

The public is asked to daven for HaRav Shalom ben Tufacha Malka l’refuah sheleimah b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)